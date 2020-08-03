SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield public school board members voted to adopt a hybrid model for learning this upcoming school year.
Scott McFarland, the school board president, said the board adopted a model that includes remote and in-class learning.
McFarland said school board members will not open schools if they don't feel it is safe to return. The approval came down to a 4-3 vote to accept a hybrid model.
A few board members, including people who spoke out during public comment, said school leaders are not listening to health officials. McFarland said the city of Springfield has less than a month to figure out how it is going to approach the upcoming school year.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sangamon County is under a warning level. It has a positivity rate of 4.3% as of Monday.
The next school board meeting is Aug. 17 and the district calendar shows the first day of school is Aug. 24.
