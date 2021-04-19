SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield school district leaders approved reducing the number of credits needed for students to graduate.
The District 186 board voted Monday night to lower the number of credits needed from 26 to 22, according to our news partners at WTAX Radio. It applies only to the 2020-21 school year.
Officials are unsure about what to do for the 2021-22 year.
They also are considering making saliva-based SHIELD COVID-19 testing available for all high school students.
There will be in-person graduation held at the Bank of Springfield Center involving all three high schools in consecutive ceremonies on June 5. All graduates will get four tickets, the station said.
