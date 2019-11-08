SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield School District 186 and the teachers' union have reached a tentative contract deal.
WTAX reports the Springfield Education Association will most likely vote on the contract proposal early next week.
Monday, union membership voted down terms that were presented then by a a 60 to 40 margin.
A couple of weeks earlier, the vote gap was 90 to 10.
The previous contract expired before the start of the school year.
Teachers have still been working under the terms of that contract.