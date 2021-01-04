SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield District 186 has approved sending students back to school with a hybrid learning model.
The measure passed in a 4-3 vote. It allows students who choose a hybrid/remote learning option to begin on Jan. 12, 2021.
The District 186 spring semester for 2021 begins on Jan. 5.
In the hybrid/blending in-person and remote learning option, outlined in a PDF document attached to this story, students will have some days in class and some days learning remotely. The district is continuing to offer a remote learning option.
The three "no" votes against returning to a hybrid learning model came from Judith Ann Johnson, Micah Miller and Mike Zimmers.
Miller, who offered an amendment tying the start date of hybrid learning to the district meeting its four COVID-19 metric guidelines, called the potential for sending students back to the classroom a "recipe for disaster" when District 186 is currently behind those metrics. His amendment did not pass in a vote.
In voting against Miller's amendment, School Board President Scott McFarland pointed out that, along with new information coming out about the ability to test people for COVID-19, the district has done a lot of work with getting facilities ready. This includes offering needed personal protective equipment (PPE) and offering isolation rooms, among other measures. He added data shows remote learning is not working for all students.
Miller said there could be health consequences, such as serious illness and death, if the district rushes to herd immunity before people are vaccinated. He added the COVID-19 vaccines are not yet available to school staff.
After the semester starts, McFarland said he is open to calling for an emergency meeting and discussing issues if the district seeks COVID-19 metrics start to spike.
In its resolution, the district said it will follow state and health officials and return to fully remote learning if it is warranted.
