SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A Springfield school was placed on a soft lock down Monday afternoon after police located a victim of a shooting in a park nearby.
According to Springfield Public School District officials, McClernand school was notified to go on soft lockdown by the Springfield Police Department due to a disturbance at Enos Park.
Officers were said to have located a shooting victim when the arrived at the park.
School officials told WAND, after the investigation, the police department deemed the immediate area around Enos Park to be safe and the soft lockdown was lifted.
As an extra safety precaution extra patrols were in the area as school dismissed.
At this time no further information has been made available.
WAND will continue to update this story with the latest information.
