SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Some Springfield schools were put on a soft lockdown Tuesday morning after calls came in about a person walking around with a gun.
The Springfield Police Department responded to the 700 block of S. New St. just after 10 a.m. for a report of a person walking with a firearm.
Schools in the area were placed on a soft lock down status.
Officers and detectives remain in the area and are continuing to investigate. The person has not been found.
Graham Elementary will be on soft lock down for the remainder of the day.
Springfield High School is also on a soft lock down for the rest of the school day.
