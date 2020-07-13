SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -On July 9, the Sangamon County Department of Public Health said 18 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sangamon County.
That's the second highest number of cases in one day since March.
According to Gail O'Neill, who is part of the department, since the state entered Phase 4 of the governor's reopening plan on June 26, Sangamon County has seen more than 100 new cases of COVID-19.
"In the last couple weeks, its been a bigger jump then we've seen for awhile," O'Neill said.
On June 26, local health officials reported 404 COVID-19 cases since March, and in just three weeks, that number rose to 518 cases on July 10.
"I think when July started and people could get out and about, I think we heard of more crowds and more people getting out and being in groups," O'Neill said. "I think that probably did some of it."
Since bars and restaurants have re-opened in Sangamon County, several establishments, such as Home Plate Bar & Grill, Mario's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria, Win, Lose or Draught, and Crow's Mill Pub have had employees test positive for the virus.
"When we know someone is positive and serving a lot of people, it's a concern," O'Neill said. "The next thing we check into - are those employees wearing masks and doing what they can to prevent the virus?"
On Monday, the line for the COVID-19 testing site at the Sangamon County Department of Public Health stretched all the way to South Grand Avenue.
"If you were worried about something you just did on Sunday, then you need to let three or four days pass before getting tested," O'Neill said.
Although there's been a spike in cases, Dr. Charles Callahan, the CEO of Memorial Medical Center, said the hospital has not seen an increase in patients.
"Right now, we only have seven [COVID] patients in any of our five hospitals," Callahan said.
If hospitals do start to see an increase of patients, Callahan said Memorial is prepared for a second surge.
"We work very hard to have all the personal protective equipment we need in good supply," Callahan said. "We've been running, at the most, less than 10 patients across our 1,000 beds in our hospital system dedicated to COVID right now."
O'Neill said people not wearing masks while in public is still a concern. She said she believes the local community may continue to see positive cases rise over the next few weeks.
"Because there is so much spread in the community, and with the amount of testing, we probably will see the spike go on for a little while," O'Neill said.
