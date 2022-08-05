CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WAND)- Springfield, Illinois named one of the first recipients of the Bloomberg Harvard City Hall Fellowship.
The Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative is a flagship program of the Bloomberg Center for Cities, that places Harvard master’s or professional degree graduates into leadership positions in city halls.
According to the program, seven accomplished Harvard graduates have accepted positions in city halls around the country.
The City Hall Fellows are working in these cities, which have participated in the Initiative’s programming for mayors and senior city leaders:
- Boise, Idaho
- Pueblo, Colorado
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Springfield, Illinois
- Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Syracuse, New York
- Knoxville, Tennessee
The Fellows help their host cities tackle pressing and significant challenges identified by each mayor.
The mayor of each city has designated an “Anchor Challenge” that each fellow will address over their two-year employment, which stands as an entry point to build broader capabilities across city government.
Sai Joshi joined the City of Springfield’s Office of Planning & Economic Development on August 1.
Her focus is to develop a “Whole Block Restoration” strategy for the capital city, including analysis of current City practices, systems, and workflow, while understanding community development growth.
Joshi is an architect, urbanist, researcher, and a graduate of Harvard Graduate School of Design (GSD). A recipient of the Dean’s Merit Scholarship at GSD, she has focused her work on emergent questions of social equity and climate change in the built environment, using the tools of urban design, planning, policy, and advocacy.
“This initiative to rebuild our inner city through housing restoration and infill development will not only provide affordable home ownership opportunities, but also workforce training and career job opportunities.” said Mayor Jim Langfelder.
The two-year fellowship is funded by Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.
“We thank Harvard University and Bloomberg Philanthropies for this incredible opportunity and investment that will help ensure success in our efforts to rebuild our inner city. We look forward to working with Sai and appreciate her selecting Springfield as the place to share her knowledge and expertise for the benefit of our community.”
