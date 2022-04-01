SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield is set to begin offering a free yard waste drop off option on Monday.
Residents will be able to take their yard waste bags to Evans Recycling at no charge. The free drop off will be available until Saturday, April 30. After that date, dropping off waste will cost $1 per bag.
To access Evans, go to 2100 J. David Jones Parkway from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Residents can also take part in "grass-cycling," or mulching leaves and grass when they maintain their lawns.
See the PDF document attached to this story for more information.
