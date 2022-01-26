SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man accused of sexually abusing a child is facing new charges.
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation said 22-year-old Zane Merreighn is facing additional charges of criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual abuse. This is on top of three aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges filed against him in October of 2021.
In 2021, a minor victim had disclosed a sexual relationship with the suspect. ISP Zone 4 investigators found evidence supporting the victim's disclosure.
After his arrest, troopers said a continued investigation into additional allegations led to the discovery of other victims. Merreighn was indicted on the new charges Wednesday.
He remains in Sangamon County custody with bond set at $250,000 (10 percent to apply).
Anyone with information about this case should contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217)782-4750.
