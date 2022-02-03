SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army in Springfield is working to help the homeless as a massive snow storm moves through central Illinois.
The Salvation Army shelter has served more than 60 people in the last two days. That's twice its normal offering of 30 people.
Those who use the shelter get a place to stay and warm meals.
Leaders said their efforts can be stressful, but they are happy to help those in need.
"There has been some controlled chaos, just having staff work abnormal hours in order to make sure that we're going to be able to provide the best service we can," said Overflow Shelter Director Will Salmon.
The new shelter can transition people from the day shelter to the night shelter. This means people experiencing homelessness don't have to travel in the elements to find another place to sleep.
