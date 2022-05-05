SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A habitual criminal involved in a 2018 Springfield shooting will serve life in prison.
Dwayne K. Taylor, 51, was involved in a May 1, 2018 shooting that occurred at 2070 Bradley Court. He was on parole at the time and was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, being an armed habitual criminal and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
A jury found him guilty on Nov. 17, 2021 after a three-day trial.
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said he sought adjudication of Taylor as a habitual criminal. Under Illinois law, he is permitted to do this after a third Class X offense conviction in a period of 20 years, with the person being at least 21 when the first Class X or great offense was committed. The 20-year period does not include any time in which the person was in custody.
Taylor's extensive criminal history involves the following:
- Robbery (Class 2 – 1990; Cook County)
- Armed Robbery (Class X – 1992; Cook County)
- Various drug convictions between 1996-2004 in Cook County
- Armed Robbery (Class X – 2005; Cook County)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class 4 - 2016; Sangamon County)
As a result of the criminal history Taylor has, Judge Randolph Braud Jr. pronounced a mandatory sentence of natural life in prison. There was a delay between the trail and sentencing that stemmed from the defendant's trial counsel retiring, the appointment of a new attorney and a series of continuances on the motion of the defense, Wright said.
In the trial, prosecutors said a series of phone calls made by Taylor from the Sangamon County Jail were presented. In those calls, Taylor requested "various third parties" work to influence witnesses on the outside.
"The defendant's life of crime will end in prison," Wright said in a statement after the sentencing. "He is a perfect example of the critical need to preserve the ability of law enforcement to remove violent criminals from our communities and detain them behind bars where they cannot harm law-abiding citizens."
