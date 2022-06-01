SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of shooting and killing a suspect in Springfield has been officially charged with murder and other counts.
Demaro Brownlee, 23, faces charges in connection to the shooting death of 25-year-old Jayvon Watson. The shooting happened on May 24 in the 1000 block of E. Laurel St.
Brownlee was arrested after a warrant was issued on May 26. The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force took him into custody in East St. Louis on the evening of May 31.
The suspect is charged with three counts of first degree murder, along with counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and two charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He faces 45 years to life in prison if he is found guilty.
The investigation was conducted by Springfield police before evidence was presented to the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office.
Brownlee is in custody on bond set at $2 million. He will be in court at 11 a.m. on June 2 for arraignment.
Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
