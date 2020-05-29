SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Sliders' 2020 season has been canceled.
Leaders with the Prospect League announced Friday the league is canceling its season. The Sliders are one of the league's 12 teams.
Varying guidelines for safety, protection and public gathering limits, along with the issue of travel across the five states the league has teams in, factored into this decision, per a press release.
“The Prospect League is not alone in the baseball world in the difficult decision that we had to make,” said Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien. “As we hung on to hope for a shortened season, the reality of our responsibility to the teams of people who make our season possible could not be met in the manner we felt necessary. It is a heartbreaking time for team owners as they feel the weight of this loss for their players, their fans and their communities. This was an exceptionally difficult decision made in an unprecedented time”.
League officials said they are looking forward to "unparalleled success" for the 2021 season, along with "the homecoming of baseball in our communities".
