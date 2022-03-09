SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield officials announce it's St. Patrick's Day parade has been rescheduled for March 19.
According to the parade's website, due to weather concerns, the parade is being postponed until Saturday, March 19, 2022.
The parade will begin at noon on the 19th and run its usual route.
This year's Grand Marshal is in Memoriam of Retired Sangamon County Sheriff Wes Barr. Barr's wife Sherry will participate in the parade in his honor.
For more information regarding the parade visit the Springfield Saint Patrick's Day Parade website.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.