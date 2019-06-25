SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have released the name of a person killed in a Sunday stabbing.
According to Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, the person killed was 31-year-old Max Oglesby. Oblesby died before 1 a.m. Monday at Memorial Medical Center's Trauma Center.
Preliminary autopsy results show a stab wound was the cause of death.
Springfield Police Department officers responded to the 2000 block of South 1st Street on Sunday around 11:40 p.m. for the report of a stabbing.
Witnesses told police three suspects entered the residence and confronted the victim over a theft of $100. One of the suspects stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing the residence.
Police were able to arrest 39-year-old Cody Weller after collecting evidence and viewing video surveillance in the area.
Weller was booked on preliminary charges in the Sangamon County Jail.