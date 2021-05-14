SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WAND) — The City of Springfield on Friday said it still recommends that residents to wear their masks and keep proper social distance when out in public.
This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday loosened national mask requirements for those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Springfield implemented a mask mandate last winter, and in a statement, officials said the city will follow the medical guidance provided by the CDC and public health officials.
But because not everyone in the city has been vaccinated, and also due to the state not reaching Phase 5 of its reopening plan, officials say continuing to wear masks will continue to help keep people safe.
"Right now, with businesses serving the public, there is no way for them to know who has received their vaccination and who has not," the statement said. "This makes it difficult to keep businesses and their employees safe while serving the public."
The city encouraged anyone who hasn't received a COVID-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible.
