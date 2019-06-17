SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield street was closed in both directions Monday morning after a car struck a power pole, causing two others to come down too.
S. Grand Ave. was closed in both directions near Groth St., west of Dirksen Parkway.
Repair work is expected to take most of the day.
185 City Water, Light and Power customers in the area of Old Rochester Rd., S. Oakdale St., and Sherwood St. had their power knocked out due to the damage.
Drivers are asked to take alternative routes, slow down, and be aware of construction and repair crews working to restore power and clear the road.
People impacted by the outage can track the progress of the work by clicking HERE.