SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield high school students with disabilities are hard at work in internship opportunities at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
David Thompson, 18, is one of 12 students out of Springfield's District 186 to take part in Project SEARCH. The national program is a transition-to-work initiative and helps students with significant intellectual and developmental disabilities.
When Thompson keeps track of wheelchairs, he's taking on a job that can be tedious and complicated, Memorial Health said in a press release. His supervisor is grateful for his dedication to the work.
“Tracking wheelchairs is an important job in our patient care process because it’s vital that the equipment patients need after surgery is clean and available when they need it,” said Ginny Evans, director of hospitality for Memorial Health. “David has been incredible. He keeps track of the wheelchairs, makes sure they are cleaned and ready to go. If a wheelchair is missing an arm or wheel or needs maintenance, he moves them out of circulation.”
Memorial officials are calling the program a major success.
“Our colleagues have been blown away by their abilities and what they bring to the departments,” said Jay Boulanger, volunteer services coordinator at Springfield Memorial. “It was a time of high stress [during the pandemic], and there was some apprehension initially. It’s been neat to see the transformation on our teams from ‘How is this going to work?’ to ‘This is amazing!’”
Older students between the ages of 18 and 21 who take part in Project SEARCH are helped with finding competitive work when they complete the program. The program has over 600 sites across the world after launching in 1996 at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.
Project SEARCH lead instructor Raechel Haas said the program was five years in the making at District 186. It was supposed to launch at Springfield Memorial in early 2020, but had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These are not jobs that have been created specifically for them,” Haas said. “While there may be a few minor accommodations, our students integrate into their assigned work setting for 10-week internships. Then they rotate.”
The students who are in the program take part in job-skill classes each morning on-site before going to work in the emergency department, surgery units, central supply, sterile processing, food and nutrition, environmental services and other hospital areas.
Project SEARCH hopes to have all interns placed in a job before May is over. The program follows the school calendar each year.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.