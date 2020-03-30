SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - COVID-19 is impacting many lives, and the city of Springfield is taking measures to make sure every one is safe.
Mayor Jim Langfelder, says the city has been working to make sure the homeless population has resources to rely on during the pandemic.
"In some cases, the homeless individuals feel safer outside, where they can distance themselves from others," Langfelder says. "Some don't want to go into the shelters for that purpose."
Friday the mayor signed an executive order to close the Municipal Center Grounds in Springfield.
"Around our library, there was congregation at times," Langfelder says. "I had an executive order to close the Municipal Center Grounds for loitering, because people weren't keeping a safe distance apart."
For homeless people who are seeking shelter, the city's Winter Warming Center had to move into a new location, in order to meet social distancing requirements.
"We're trying to make sure people are safe distance a part, six feet," Langfelder says. "Within that particular facility, we were not able to comply with that piece. The best option was to move to the larger facility, which is the Clear Lake facility that we have with Salvation Army."
According to the mayor, the shelter is expanding services through April.
"It was actually supposed to be closed once the weather broke, but people have stepped up to the plate," Langfelder says.
The city is now asking the community to donate food to the Salvation Army to help feed 60 people for dinner each night.
"Anyone able to give, if they could give to all the food pantries within Springfield or whatever community you're in," Langfelder says.
Meals can be dropped off at the Clear Lake location between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
"This is really a challenging time for us, but it's really where Springfield, and other communities like ours, really step up to the plate."