SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A teacher's union in Springfield has passed a contract agreed upon with District 186.
A Facebook post from the Springfield Education Association said the contract passed Tuesday night. The final vote was 427 in favor and 150 against, per the SEA.
Safety and security in schools were a point of discussion in Tuesday night's meeting, as SEA President Aaron Graves said members talked about making sure internal classroom safety is addressed, so that students can learn in an environment "free of chaos".
Other details about what is included in the contract were unavailable Tuesday night.
The previous contract for teachers had expired before the school year began, and proposed contracts by the district were previously denied twice. Graves said the union brought nearly 60 proposed parts of the contract to the table and came to a mutual agreement with the district on about 30 of them.
The two sides reached a tentative agreement on Nov. 8.
