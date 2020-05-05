SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Teachers with Springfield District 186 are upset after the school board approved a plan to increase insurance costs.
Our news partners at WTAX Radio report the plan, which passed in April, costs district employees more in deductibles, co-pays, out-of-pocket costs and ER visits. Only one member of the District 186 board - Micah Miller - voted against the plan.
Teacher Krista Wilson talked with the radio station about why she believes the plan doesn't work.
“For all the push for social-emotional learning and trauma, how come that is not considered on the teachers and their families – the trauma that is being caused to them?" she said.
Aaron Graves, president of the Springfield Education Association - a teachers' union - echoed this frustration.
“The minimization of our voices finds a multitude of employees just lost,” said Graves. “Your employees are not only wondering whether they can afford their own insurance, but also the very words you tell them when you say they matter to you. You must know this.”
Board president Mike Zimmons said he's sticking by his vote for the plan even though he is also unhappy about it.
"I don’t want it to be put out there that this board is not supporting teachers, because I think that is very unfair and untrue,” he said. “I don’t like what we’re having to go through, either. This is a national problem, but this is another discussion. Don’t get me started about insurance companies and the medical community.”
Miller was in favor of reopening the discussion on insurance policies, but other board members were not in favor it the idea, per WTAX.
