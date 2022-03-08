SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield student is charged with committing a hate crime for writings believed to be antisemitic in nature, prosecutors said.
According to Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright, the 16-year-old suspect was arrested on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 2 by a school resource officer. No information was available Tuesday about where this incident happened in school or what the writings said.
The school resource officer who made the arrest is a Springfield Police Department sworn officer.
Along with the hate crime charge, the student is also accused of disorderly conduct involving a threat to a school and criminal defacement of property.
The student was in juvenile court Monday for a hearing. A psychological assessment is still scheduled to be completed.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
