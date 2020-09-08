SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An 18-year-old Springield man died Tuesday morning after being shot Monday.
The coroner identified the man as Gary Broomfield.
Police were called out for shots fire around 9:30 p.m. to the 3100 block of Butler.
Evidence was found near the rear of one of the apartment buildings that indicated the shooting actually happened in the 2100 block of Lake Victoria, police said.
Broomfield was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle after being shot multiple times Monday.
Broomfield was pronounced dead at 3:35 Tuesday morning.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police.
