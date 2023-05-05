SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - In just the blink of an eye, a Springfield teen made a life changing decision at the intersection of Chatham Road and Iles Avenue.
Police say not many people would do what 18-year-old, Willy Willhoit did.
"I was on the phone with my mom, listening to my favorite rapper Yeat. And I see a car swerving in my lane. He swerved three lanes over," said Willhoit.
It was an ordinary day for Willhoit. He was leaving school and deciding what to eat. While heading towards Wabash Avenue, he noticed a driver in distress. With quick thinking, Willhoit pulled his car in front of the distressed driver.
"I could obviously tell he was unconscious; he was having a seizure or heart attack. He was obviously unconscious in front of me. So it's either, I look behind me and there's a semi-truck. Either he gets hit by a semi-truck or I stop him with my car. And I'm like, if he hits my car, it'll be alright," said Willhoit.
He immediately called 911 for help. Police say the driver was experiencing a heart attack behind the wheel, and Willhoit saved the driver and his dog's life. His mother, Linda Gifford was overwhelmed by her son's bravery.
"I'm super proud and worried that he'd do something like this always. And glad that he always will because we need people like that," said Gifford.
Gifford and the community are hoping he gets the honor he deserves by nominating Willhoit for the Carnegie Medal of Valor.
"Someone told me about the Carnage Medal of Valor, and I'm like well heck. I mean 800 people apply a year, but he did something I thought was really heroic and he's my child," said Gifford.
Willhoit always had goals of being a first responder. He says helping people is like second nature.
"I fought this whole, 'I'm going to be a police officer' thing for years, out of fear and worry and concern. When his happened I saw this is who he is," said Gifford.
