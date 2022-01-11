SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - As coronavirus cases surge, the city of Springfield will begin enforcing the indoor mask mandate for city facilities to ensure everyone is safe while working or doing business in public buildings.
Mayor Jim Langfelder said his own COVID-19 infection highlights the need to wear a mask, even if you are vaccinated and feeling fine.
"I've masked up in all the meetings, thankfully. But all I had was the symptoms weren't really relative that I knew of. But my daughter, she works in a hospital from time to time taking care of COVID-19 patients. Saturday she wasn't feeling well, went in and got tested and she tested positive. My wife wasn't feeling well Sunday so we both went in and I did it as a precautionary measure - ended up positive," Langfelder said.
The city's mask mandate has expired for private businesses, leaving just the state indoor mask mandate in place. However, the mayor said he's keeping a close eye on the number.
"How many people are hospitalized that weren't vaccinated. So that's what we're trying to make a determination and if we get to the point where its reached that level, where it's necessary to put in a mask mandate - we'll come forward with it," he said.
The city will also now provide five paid "COVID days" for city staff who are exposed or test positive for the virus and are fully vaccinated. City staff who are unvaccinated must use sick or vacation days to cover the quarantine period.
The city's legal team is also reviewing new OSHA requirements, set to go into effect Feb. 24. The federal guidelines would require any business with more than 100 employees submit to weekly tests or get vaccinated.
WAND News will continue to keep the public updated as we learn more about how this will impact local businesses.
