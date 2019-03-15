springfield st patricks day parade

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield’s 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Marching Band Parade is this Saturday.

The parade kicks off at noon.

All parade entries must check-in at the Parade Registration Desk located at the southwest corner of the Horace Mann parking lot by 11:15 a.m.

Volunteers will direct participants to their designated staging area. If an entry is not located in their designated staging area by 11:30 a.m., they will not be allowed to participate in the parade.

The theme for the 35th Annual Parade is Share the Irish Spirit. 

To see the full parade route, click HERE.