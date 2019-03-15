SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield’s 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Marching Band Parade is this Saturday.
The parade kicks off at noon.
All parade entries must check-in at the Parade Registration Desk located at the southwest corner of the Horace Mann parking lot by 11:15 a.m.
Volunteers will direct participants to their designated staging area. If an entry is not located in their designated staging area by 11:30 a.m., they will not be allowed to participate in the parade.
The theme for the 35th Annual Parade is Share the Irish Spirit.
To see the full parade route, click HERE.