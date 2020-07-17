SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The city of Springfield announced it will soon open a temporary cooling center.
With high temperatures expected in the coming days, the city's location at 1015 E. Madison St. will serve as a cooling center on July 18 and July 19. The same facility will be the overnight warming center in the winter months.
Highs in the low 90s are expected on July 18-19, the WAND-TV weather team projects, with temperatures feeling like they're in the 100s.
Hours on these two days will be from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
