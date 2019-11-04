SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Education Association voted against a proposed contract from District 186 on Monday.
The final tally involved 448 votes against the contract, 300 for it and three spoiled ballots. SEA President Aaron Graves provided WAND-TV with the results.
According to Graves, the latest proposal involved a base salary increase for teaching assistants to $15 an hour.
As the station previously reported, the SEA denied a contract proposal on Oct. 22.
WAND-TV reached out to District 186 spokesperson Bree Hankins for comment and did not immediately hear back. Should a statement be provided, the station will update this story.