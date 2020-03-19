(WAND) - Trials are being rescheduled at the federal courthouses in Springfield and Urbana.
An order was issued that all civil and criminal jury trials scheduled to begin before May 18, 2020, are continued.
They will be rescheduled by the presiding judge to a date after May 18, 2020.
The Springfield and Urbana federal courthouses will be closed to the public. Court operations for the Rock Island Division will be temporarily relocated.
The United States Courthouse in Peoria will remain open with limited staff.