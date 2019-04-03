SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield woman is facing charges including armed home invasion, kidnapping, and armed robbery.
A 17-year-old boy was also arrested in connection with March 16 incident.
18-year-old Rayonna Jones-Snow was charged Tuesday with home invasion with a firearm, aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery, residential burglary and theft.
A 29-year-old woman who lives on Hazel Dell Lane said Jones-Snow and the teen came to her home before 5 a.m. March 16.
The victim said she cracked open the door to see who it was before Jones-Snow forced her way inside.
Police said Jones-Snow and the teen forced the woman to get into a vehicle and took her to an ATM and made her withdrew cash.
They left her near the ATM, police said.
Officers drove the victim back to her home and said they saw Jones-Snow and the teen.
Both were taken into custody.