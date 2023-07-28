SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A Springfield woman was found guilty by a federal jury for two counts of cyberstalking on Thursday.
During a two-day trial, Lerin E. Hughes, 25, was alleged to have made repeated threatening Facebook posts directed towards an employee of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) who was assigned to investigate allegations of child abuse and neglect.
Hughes also sent threatening text messages, e-mail messages, and sought out the personal Facebook page of a caseworker employed by an agency contracted to work with DCFS. The threats occurred over a four-month period during the summer of 2022. The communications, in addition to containing multiple types of threats, included threats to kill the two child protection workers.
She currently remains in the custody of the United States Marshal Service. Sentencing has been scheduled for November 30 at 1:30 p.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Springfield, Illinois before U.S. District Judge Colleen R. Lawless.
At sentencing, Hughes faces statutory penalties of not more than 5 years imprisonment, not more than 3 years supervised release, not more than a $250,000 fine, $100 and restitution.
