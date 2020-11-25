SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Legal Fellow with the ACLU, Josh Blecher-Cohen, said his client, Kate Holt, was first employed by the city of Springfield in February of 2020.
"Imagine starting a new job, being glad to have health insurance coverage, and then realizing the prescriptions you've been on for years aren't covered by the plan because of who you are," Blecher-Cohen said.
According to Blecher-Cohen, soon after Holt was employed, she learned the city's health insurance plan denied coverage for "sex transformation and hormones related to such treatment."
"The discrimination is unfair," Blecher-Cohen said. "In this day and age, it shouldn't be tolerated."
After several attempts to receive coverage for medication prescribed by her physician, Blecher-Cohen said Holt was denied every time.
"Our client took note of the policy when she was first hired in February and repeatedly tried to work with the city to make sure her prescriptions were covered on the same basis as every other employee," Blecher-Cohen said.
Last week, Holt filed a complaint alleging the city is violating state law by denying her insurance coverage solely because she is transgender. Blecher-Cohen said this is a clear violation of the Illinois Human Rights Act.
"The Illinois Human Rights Act bans discrimination in the workplace on the basis of gender identity," Blecher-Cohen said.
According to Blecher-Cohen, Holt's medications are common and are covered for other medical conditions by the insurance.
"Our client was seeking hormone therapy, but the city's exclusion is even broader," Blecher-Cohen said. "Before you get to specific procedures, the city's insurance plan denies coverage across the board for any range of transitional related care for transgender employees."
WAND News received a statement for the city's corporation counsel.
"The City has not received a copy of the complaint. When we receive a copy of the compliant, the City will review and provide a proper legal response. Since this involves litigation and personnel matters, the City cannot make any further comments at this time."
According to Blecher-Cohen, the city was notified of the issue months ago.
"The ACLU of Illinois sent a demand letter in September 2020 to the city's director of human resources and got no response," Blecher-Cohen said. "The city's been on notice for months that the exclusion is unfair and illegal but no action has happened so far."
