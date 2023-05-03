SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-A Springfield woman has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and Aggravated Domestic Battery arising from the stabbing death of Stanley Seawood on March 24, 2018.
According to the Sangamon County State’s Attorney, after a two and a half day bench trial Circuit Judge John Madonia convicted Michelle Moreno on all charges.
The coroner reported Seawood died from stab wounds on March 24, 2018 at a residence in the 2300 block of east Capitol Avenue in Springfield.
Moreno now faces a sentence of 20-60 years in prison and will be sentenced by Judge Madonia on July 12, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
The case was investigated by the Springfield Police Department and prosecuted by First Assistant State’s Attorney Derek Dion, Assistant State’s Attorney Meghan McCarthy, and Assistant State’s Attorney Hayley Botts.
