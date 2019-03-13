SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 near Springfield Wednesday morning.
Troopers responded to the crash on I-55 northbound at milepost 100.
Officials said a car was driving north and swerved from the exit lane to the left lane, into the path of a freightliner, driven by 49-year-old Leo Cluhe of Wisconsin.
The freightliner hit the car on the driver's side.
The driver of the car, a 58-year-old Springfield woman whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Memorial Medical Center and pronounced dead.
The crash is under investigation.