i55
Marissa Miller

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 near Springfield Wednesday morning.

Troopers responded to the crash on I-55 northbound at milepost 100.

Officials said a car was driving north and swerved from the exit lane to the left lane, into the path of a freightliner, driven by 49-year-old Leo Cluhe of Wisconsin.

The freightliner hit the car on the driver's side.

The driver of the car, a 58-year-old Springfield woman whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Memorial Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.