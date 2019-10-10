SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Homelessness is an issue that's caused controversy in the city of Springfield.
After Helping Hands announced their Center for Health and Housing was no longer being built, some people took it into their own hands to advocate for a new proposal. This includes people like Julie Becker.
Becker is the president of Helping the Homeless in Springfield, and she said the homeless population in the city is growing.
"When I come down [downtown] alone, there are about 50 people here who come to see me and get items," Becker said. "I take donations for hats, gloves, coats, boots, hand warmers and hygiene products."
Helping the Homeless has been around for nearly four years, and Becker said the solution to homelessness is housing.
"Bottom line, housing is the answer to getting people off the street," Becker said.
Becker said she thought the city had come up with a solution by building the Center for Health and Housing. But after community members and people in city leadership objected to the proposal, the center was not able to sustain financial support.
"The Center for Health and Housing was going to be an all-encompassing building for people. They were going to be able to walk in the door, get evaluated and get help in that building," Becker said. "In my opinion, there's a small group of people that doesn't want it. The NAACP has threatened a lawsuit, so everyone has backed off."
Mayor Jim Langfelder said the city needs more time to come up with a better proposal.
"The Winter Warming Center, I know, is viewed as a temporary place, but it does give us time, and I think that's what we lacked is the time to work out some of the issues that were brought up," Langfelder said. "In the long run, we'll have a better remedy for the Center for Health and Housing."
Becker said she believes time is critical for those who live on the streets.
"The Warming Center will be opening, but not until Nov. 1. This weekend, it's going to get down to the 40s. It's going to be cold," Becker said. "They have been ignored for years about this end result of getting them into housing. This is the time (and) it needs to be done. We need to stop talking about it and get it done."