SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The YMCA in Springfield is hosting an active shooter response training.
This comes after a violent weekend with mass shootings in Texas and Ohio that left dozens dead and injured.
"Responding to an armed intruder is not linear but it can be logical. It takes a different mindset and approach, but you can be better prepared. There is no one size fits all even in the same event. It is important to understand the concepts and the decisions to be made to prevent and respond," the YMCA said.
The session will teach people:
• What may occur
• How to make decisions to manage and respond to the risk
• Parents - prepare your kids and family
• Understand the mental health impact and what supports are available
The session will be Aug. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Gus And Flora Kerasotes YMCA, 4550 West Iles Ave.
The event is free to attend, but you are asked to REGISTER.
The subject matter may be disturbing. The videos shown contain graphic content of a violent nature. Viewer discretion is advised.