SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Henson Robinson Zoo is celebrating the 1st birthday of two bears.
Kenai and Klondike turn 1 this weekend.
The zoo is celebrating their Opening Weekend with a "Bear"thday party.
There will be free admission all day Saturday.
The bear birthday party will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be free cake and cookies, face painting, gifts for the bears to open, enrichment cake for the bears, fun activities and more.
The zoo will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.