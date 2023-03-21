SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield's Office of Public Works announced starting March 21, Churchill Road will be closed for tree removal.
The removals are related to the Churchill Road Bridge replacement work that is coming.
Once the trees are removed, crews will start structure replacement on the bridge.
Since this work will begin once the trees are removed, Churchill Road will continue to be closed until the first week of September, 2023.
