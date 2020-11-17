SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -Tent City, a lot where people without homes in Springfield set up camp for nearly five months, has been almost completely cleared out.
Julie Benson of Helping the Homeless said Tent City left an impact on the community.
"It got the attention it needed from the community," Benson said. "It brought more awareness to people who had no idea we had this many people who were homeless in this town."
Benson said although Tent City started out as a good idea, in the end, the area was left trashed.
"It became kind of a drop off point for people," Benson said. "People were dropping off clothing homeless people would never wear. Cartons of apples were being dropped off. Most of these people can't eat apples."
The area has been mostly cleared out since the opening of the city's winter warming center. Mayor Jim Langfelder said the goal is to work with those staying at the center to help them find more permanent living solutions.
"While we have individuals there and have their attention, the intent is for Continuum of Care agencies to work with them," Langfelder said. "We need to find out what their situation is, how we can move them up the ladder of support, whether it's economics with a job, or some type of addiction or just pure housing."
Patrick Collins called Tent City his home for more than three months.
"Sometimes we didn't eat," Collins said. "Sometimes we didn't have adequate blankets or clothes."
According to Collins, he always tried to lend a helping hand when he could. Now, as the last person left at Tent City, he's helping clean up the mess others left behind.
"I've always helped people, so I wanted to clean up as a good gesture," Collins said.
As for his future, Collins said he's not sure where he'll go next.
"I'm the only one left here and for reasons, I can't go over to the shelter," Collins said. "So, you know, I have nowhere to go."
Reminding everyone there are still people out there who need help.
"We want the community to not forget what happened this summer, and how they got to see how people live sometimes," Benson said. "Continue to support the people that are in need over here. We just have to do it."
Langfelder said anyone left lingering around Tent City on Nov. 19 will be asked to leave the lot.
