SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - For the past few months, the mayor of Springfield, Jim Langfelder, said dozens of people without a place to call home decided to create their own solace known as "Tent City."
"In July, what happened was, some individuals were displaced in an abandoned building," Langfelder said. "There was probably eight or so and then someone gave them a tent.
Langfelder said "Tent City" was never supposed to be a permanent solution for the homeless.
"In the summer, we had people staying in the door steps of businesses downtown. We were getting complaints," Langfelder said. "I think the pandemic showed us that was an unmet need in our community."
Julie Benson of Helping the Homeless has been assisting people at "Tent City" since the beginning.
"I had people in the very beginning ask me for tents," Benson said. "I helped them get tents."
Now that temperatures are getting colder, Benson said the tents will have to come down.
"We've been told it's going to close down by Nov. 1," Benson said. "That's the target date."
The mayor said he is hoping people staying at "Tent City" will move into the new winter warming center.
"It passed City council with regard to purchasing the Salvation Army's Adult Rehabilitation Center. They no longer needed that," Langfelder said. "I think it can sleep up to 80 people."
Langfelder said the goal is to have the warming center open on Nov. 1, but city council still has to finalize the funding.
"We've asked for $275,000," Langfelder said. "The reason for that, it's a 24/7 facility. Last years operation was just overnight stays."
For the more than 30 people currently staying in tent city, Benson said some will seek shelter while others will be reluctant to leave.
"I've had some of them say they will not go [into a shelter] unless they absolutely have to, which means the weather is so cold they just can't stand it," Benson said.
According to Benson, she will help clean the lot where "Tent City" sits, along with Springfield Public Works, beginning on Nov. 1.
