AUSTRALIA (WAND) - Four people are facing charges after 400kg of methlamphetamine were found hidden in sriracha bottles by Autralian Border Force.
The hot sauce bottles were imported from the USA.
An air cargo consignment that had arrived at a Sydney freight depot from the US was targeted by ABF officers on Oct. 15.
The consignment, which was declared to contain hot chilli sauce, was found to contain 768 bottles of sriracha chilli sauce laced with methylamphetamine (ice).
The street value of the drugs was around $300 million.
A 36-year-old man was arrested by strike force detectives on Oct. 20.
On Oct. 21, detectives arrested two men, aged 30 and 34, in the carpark of a hotel in Sydney.
Shortly after, police searched a vehicle in the carpark and seized eight boxes containing bottles of sriracha, box cutters, moving bags and gardening gloves.
A search warrant was also executed at a hotel suite, where police seized 26 boxes of sriracha and four mobile phones.
The men were all charged with attempt to possess a commercial quantity unlawful import: border-controlled drug and large commercial drug supply.
A fourth man, aged 45, was arrested and charged with possess identity information to commit indictable offense.