OAKWOOD, ILL (WAND): St. Joe teen, Andrew Guelfi, installed a bike repair station in Oakwood on the Kickapoo Rail Trail for his Eagle Scout project.
Guelfi says he started working at Durst Cycle in Champaign while as a Boy Scout. He's part of Pack 40 and Troop 40 from St. Joseph. Guelfi says he has always oved biking. "After I started working at Durst Cycle, my enjoyment for biking increased and I even bought myself a road bike." He tells WAND News.
His love for biking grew and and would sometimes take the Kickapoo Rail Trail to work from St. Joseph to Champaign. As a boy scout, he started to think of what to do for his Eagle Scout project. He eventually would decide to install a bike repair station on the Kickapoo Rail Trail, combining his love of biking and helping the community.
After contacting the Vermilion County Conservation District, Guelfi says they were happy to help him with the station. "They were generous enough to actually put in a concrete pad for the fixit repair station to go into," he says. With the help of other troop members, they installed the station and Guelfi hopes the community will benefit. He tells WAND News that it feels great to be a part of the Oakwood community in a positive way. "It feels great to kind of help people and it gives the whole town of Oakwood, if people need to fix up their bikes in town, a kind-of place to do that. It's great that people can have a place to do that if anything goes wrong on the trail."
