SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - St. John's Breadline is stocking people up with soup for their Super Bowl parties.
On Friday in the Hy-Vee parking lot in Springfield, the Breadline sold their made-from-scratch soups to the community.
Program Supervisor Shawna Harris said the Breadline usually makes a little more than 40 gallons of soup to serve their guests every day.
"We feed five to 600 people every single day. We don't close for anything," Harris said. "Food is medicine, so we went away from soups that were already prepared and made them on our own, because we're looking at the health of our guests."
Harris said the organization wanted the community to see the great work they do.
Head Cook Rosemary Dent said the Breadline feeds many people in the community.
"A lot of people (are) out here with families that can't get out. It's a toss up between medicine, buying food, paying a bill or trying to pay their rent," Dent said. "I think we help them out a lot, because they can always come here and get a warm meal."
That's why Harris said fundraisers like this are so important.
"We have chili, chicken and noodle and potato, and broccoli cheese," Harris said. "We are selling it for five dollars for (a) 32 ounce container."
Harris said this is money the Breadline can use to continue its work in the community.
"Five to 600 meals a day and our food budget every day is $135 to do all those meals, so it's vital," Harris said.