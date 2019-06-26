SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Catholic Charities St. John’s Breadline will be able to offer more food choices thanks to a grant.
The grant was awarded by the Springfield Rotary Club Monday.
They money was used to purchase a commercial six-burner range.
“The St. John’s Breadline did not have a stove top before today, believe it or not,” said Shawna Harris, supervisor for the Breadline. “We had to get creative with some of the donations we receive.”
Now, they can expand food choices to things like pancakes, something they could not do without a stove top.
“This is a huge blessing for the Breadline. We are so grateful to the Springfield Rotary Club for choosing us and allowing us to continue our mission in Springfield,” Harris said.
Catholic Charities St. John’s Breadline is open 365 days a year and provides anywhere from 500 to 600 meals a day.