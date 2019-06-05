SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - St. John's College of Nursing is introducing a program aimed at high school students.
The Nursing Preparatory Pipeline Program will be open this fall for high school students.
It will give participants a look into the nursing field and will provide them with early mentors in Springfield.
Students will come into the program as freshmen and continue through their senior year.
The curriculum has been developed by faculty and staff from St. John's College of Nursing. It includes job shadowing, problem-based learning and supplemental instruction in college-level science, technology, engineering and math courses.
"Many students aspire to be in the health care field, but they don't know how to get there. Our goal is to show students what it takes to be a nurse, and what courses are necessary to do so," said Charlene Aaron, PhD, RN, chancellor at St. John's College. "We are hopeful that this program will also help to address the nursing shortage in the area."
The program is open to all incoming freshman at Springfield high schools and will run for two weeks in the fall, two weeks in the spring and two weeks in the summer.
The application is due Monday, Sept. 23.
