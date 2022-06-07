SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield nursing student has been named the first recipient of funds awarded out of a legacy donor's scholarship fund.
Raven Smith will be receiving a slice of the $1.125 million given by Patricia Ann Sur Hart to St. John's College for scholarships. Smith is a senior at the school working toward a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Hart, who was born and raised in Effingham, graduated in 1955 from the St. John's Hospital School of Nursing. She worked in Denver as a registered nurse for about two years before returning to Springfield and continuing her education at the St. John's Hospital School of Anesthesia. She then went into the workforce as a certified registered nurse anesthetist.
St. John's College said Hart was aware of the sacrifices her parents made to send their three children to college. This likely contributed to her decision to give the money to the college.
“Pat valued her education and with this endowment, she has now created educational opportunities for others,” said Charlene Aaron, PhD, RN, chancellor of St. John’s College. “We could not be more grateful for Pat’s generosity toward the future of nursing.”
“St. John’s College of Nursing is more than just a place to go to get a degree,” said Mark Sur, Patricia’s brother. “It’s a place where lives are transformed, and in Pat’s case, a place to transform the lives of so many with her generous gift.”
Click here to learn more about St. John's College of Nursing.
