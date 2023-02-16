URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Irene Vaught knew something wasn't right. She had jitters in her hands and was starting to lose her balance.
A suspected case of Parkinson's disease took some freedoms away from her. The 74-year-old found it hard to write, watch her grandchildren's sports and just get around her St. Joseph home.
"Opening a jar. Opening a can. Trying to do multiple tasks was hard to do," she shared.
After talking with her doctor, in July 2022, Vaught entered the LSVT Big Program, a therapy program tailored to people diagnosed with Parkinson's or who have symptoms of the disease. Her therapist at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Caitlin Cleveland, is the only licensed occupational therapist in the Urbana area certified in the program.
"This is a very good research program," Cleveland said. "We can help people restore movement, which gives them purpose, meaning, and confidence."
Cleveland explained Parkinson's is a progressive decline in fine motor function. She described these motor functions as small muscle movements like grabbing an object and gross motor functions like sitting and standing.
The LSVT BIG program is four, one-hour sessions per week for four weeks. Physical activity like walking and stretching is paired with brain sharpeners like writing and moving toy blocks from one bin to another. Patients focus on amplifying, intensifying, and calibrating their movement to regain control of tasks that are important to them.
"It's definitely had an impact on people who have Parkinson's, both with their confidence and their ability to just complete normal-daily activities that you and I take for granted or don't think about."
To be a part of the program, patients need a doctor's order. To learn more, click here.
