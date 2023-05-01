CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A St. Joseph woman was killed in a Champaign County crash Sunday night.
The two-vehicle crash happened on US Route 150 near 1550 North around 8:30 p.m.
Illinois State Police said a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Rebecca Gerald of St. Joseph was driving west on US Route 150 approaching 1550 North.
A vehicle driven by a 15-year-old girl from Homer was traveling east at the same location. Police said Gerald crossed the center line and hit the teen girl's vehicle.
Gerald was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen driver and her passenger, William Wallace, 47, of Homer were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed for about six hours following the crash.
