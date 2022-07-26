ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WAND) - The St. Louis area has seen historic rainfall.
According to NBC affiliate KSDK, more than 8 1/2 inches of rain fell across the area through 8 a.m. The station reported it is the all-time record for rainfall of 6.86 inches that was set on Aug. 20, 1915. The previous record of rain was due to the remnants of the Galveston hurricane.
KSDK reported, most of the area has seen 5-11 inches of rain with some areas seeing more than foot.
Several interstates have been closed throughout the morning due to flooding including. The main flooding concerns have been along Interstate 70 in St. Louis city and county with multiple closures along the route.
